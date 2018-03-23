Flooding leads to Pioneer Square evacuation in Armstrong

Armstrong assisted living facility has water in basement; nine suites evacuated

Water is wreaking havoc once again with an Armstrong assisted living facility.

The city confirms water has flooded into the basement of Pioneer Square, a 20-unit facility on Willowdale Drive, resulting in the evacuation of the tenants from the nine basement suites.

The basement suffered severe flooding a year ago when Meighan Creek overflowed its banks. The facility has experienced two major flooding events in the past five years.

Mayor Chris Pieper said some backyards along Willowdale Drive are close to having water as the creek rose nearly two feet overnight due to heavy rainfall, and some homes, said Pieper, have water in them.

The Kindale Developmental Association has put out a call through social media for people to help them move anything from its locations damaged in last year’s flooding.

Cindy Masters from Kindale said water has not reached the doors of the facilities on Patterson Avenue yet.

People are asked to meet at 2725 Patterson Avenue.

More to come…



