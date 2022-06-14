Update: Emergency Operations Centre activated as isolated flooding seen in Kelowna

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre (COEOC) has been activated due to rising water levels in creeks and streams in and around Kelowna.

Over the past 24 hours, the Kelowna area has seen more rain than expected in the mountains and the valley. There has been isolated flooding in Kelowna near Mission Creek and at the airport.

Radant and Bulman roads are closed until further notice. The southwest corner of the long-term parking at the airport is experiencing some flooding and 20 vehicles are being relocated. KLO Road has intermittent closures due to the clearing of debris.

Motorists should also be aware that Casorso Road at Swamp Road is currently experiencing running water across the road, but the road remains open at this time. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and plan their routes accordingly. Crews are inspecting bridges and looking for debris in the areas and monitoring the water levels and the weather.

Property owners in flood-prone and low-lying areas are reminded that they are responsible for protecting their properties from possible flood damage. Sand and sandbags have been deployed to the Radant Road, and if sand and sandbags may be deployed in other areas, pick-up locations will be posted on the COEOC website. Who to call:

To report an emergency, including threat of life, call 9-1-1.

To report a flooding concern or potential problem (non-emergency) contact your local public works department.

City of Kelowna: 250-469-8600

City of West Kelowna: 778-797-1000

District of Lake Country: 250-766-5650

District of Peachland: 250-767-2108

Westbank First Nations: 250-707-0493

Some ways residents can be prepared:

Prepare a 72-hour emergency kit

Place your important documents and identification on an upper floor in a sealed plastic bag

Know where the water and power shut off are in your house

Have an evacuation plan, including for your pets

If you have to use a pump, do not pump into the sanitary sewer system

Review insurance available for your property – some coverage is available for overland flow (groundwater damage is typically not covered)

City of Kelowna crews told Capital News that there was debris stuck under the bridge at KLO and Spiers roads which caused a backup this morning. Crews had to use an excavator to remove the debris. Crews remain on scene until the water goes down due to the potential risk of it happening again.

City of Kelowna crews used excavator to clear debris from the bridge at KLO and Spiers roads. (Photo/Jacqueline Gelineau)

There are reports of flooding on Casorso and Lakeshore roads. Mill Creek at Buckland Avenue appears to be about two feet below the bridge there.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has also closed parts of the Mission Creek Greenway due to rising water levels and increased flows.

“Until Mission Creek returns to a safe level and our staff can safely assess trail conditions,” said Bruce Smith, communications officer. “The Greenway corridor is closed from the Hollywood Road south entrance at the Peck Road parking area upstream to the Field Road entrance. The underpasses at the Truswell/Lakeshore, Gordon Drive, and Casorso Road bridges are all closed.”

Pedestrians and cyclists on the Greenway are asked to use caution and only cross when it is safe at the intersections at Truswell Road, Lexington Drive, and Casorso Road. Motorists are asked to watch for Greenway users who may be crossing roads in these areas while the underpasses are closed.

Regional Parks staff continues to monitor creek levels along the Mission Creek Greenway and Scenic Canyon regional park recreational corridor added Smith.

The RDCO reminds people that during spring runoff water levels in area creeks may rise unexpectedly and they, children, and pets should stay safely back from creek banks, which may be slippery or subject to erosion.

Boaters and those using Okanagan Lake are asked to keep their wakes and speed down to help reduce shoreline soil erosion and watch for floating debris that may enter the lake during the spring runoff.

