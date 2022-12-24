The Penticton Library and Museum on Main Street. (Google View)

The Penticton Library and Museum on Main Street. (Google View)

Flooding forces early closure of Penticton library on Christmas Eve

The library and museum were originally scheduled to be open until 3 p.m. on Dec. 24

The Penticton Public Library was forced to close early on Christmas Eve because of flooding.

Both the city and library took to Facebook on Saturday (Dec. 24) to announce the unexpected closures.

The building — home to both the local library and the Penticton Museum and Archives — was scheduled to be open until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve before the incident.

Christmas Eve marked the library and museum’s last day open before its one-week holiday break.

READ MORE: Flooded pedestrian path on Osoyoos Lake fixed; reopens to public 4 years after damage

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

NewsPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Highway 1 closed from Revelstoke and Golden due to avalanche hazard

Just Posted

Highway 1 is closed from Revelstoke to Golden due to avalanche hazards. (DriveBC)
Highway 1 closed from Revelstoke and Golden due to avalanche hazard

An Iran protest took place at the Liberty Tree at UBCO on Friday, Dec. 23 in support of 10 peaceful protests in Iran who are on death row because of the government regime. (Ray Taheri/Contributed)
PHOTOS: Ornaments, notes, more put on UBCO Liberty tree in support of Iran in Kelowna

A person makes their way through the Sandy Hill neighbourhood of Ottawa, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Storms, extreme weather shut down power and strand holiday travellers across Canada

Kelowna Gospel Mission says thanks to Kelowna residents and businesses for the generous support of the work they do. (Contributed)
A look into Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s Outreach team

Pop-up banner image