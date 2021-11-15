Flooding delays traffic on Highway 97A near Sicamous

DriveBC reports flooding on Highway 97A south of Sicamous has reduced traffic flow to single lane, alternating. (Jessica Steel/Facebook photo) DriveBC reports flooding on Highway 97A south of Sicamous had reduced traffic flow to single lane, alternating. (DriveBC map)

Flooding has reduced traffic flow along Highway 97A south of Sicamous.

DriveBC reported flooding on the highway in Two Mile between Graham and Mervyn roads. Traffic has been reduced to single lane, alternating, and delays are expected.

Read more: B.C. STORM: Section of Coquihalla Highway washes away in storm near Hope

Read more: UPDATE: 9 people sent to hospital as mudslide has up to 100 cars trapped on Hwy.7 near Agassiz

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Salmon Arm