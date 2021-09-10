Water floods the 3500 block of 40th Avenue in Vernon Friday. (Carol Giffen photo)

Water floods the 3500 block of 40th Avenue in Vernon Friday. (Carol Giffen photo)

Flooding ‘collapses’ Vernon city street

About 20 Alexis Park area properties without water after suspected main break

Water flooded a Vernon street Friday afternoon and saw the road collapse.

Residents in the 3500 block of 40th Avenue reported their street was flooded around noon, Sept. 10.

City of Vernon crews was quick to the Alexis Park area, but not before some substantial damage occurred.

“The road is collapsing under the water,” resident Carol Giffen said in a Facebook post on the Vernon and Area Community Forum, warning people not to drive down the road.

“The water main that broke is by the church and the water flowed down the street and came up thru all the cracks in the road.”

City of Vernon communications manager Christy Poirier said water service has been interrupted for approximately 20 properties in the area.

“City crews are working on repairs and they are expected to be done within the next couple hours,” Poirier said at 2 p.m. Friday.

Stacy Lynn said this is not the first time this section of road has been flooded.

“The same thing happened to us in September of 2016 in the same area.”

The 2016 flood caused contaminated water to flow into the lower level of Kal Tire Place, causing considerable repairs to be made.

