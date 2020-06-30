Flooding closes Polson Park in Vernon

Pedestrians, cyclists asked to stay off turf as rain forecasted

Polson Park is once again shut to vehicle traffic due to flooding, but it’s still open to pedestrians and cyclists.

The gates closed on either side of the park Tuesday, June 30, and will remain closed until further notice.

Cyclists, pedestrians and other damp park users are asked to stay off the turf and away from the water and creek banks.

Environment Canada is forecasting rain showers to continue through Tuesday evening and residents should take precautions around all local creeks as water levels may rise unexpectedly.

City of Vernon crews have closed a portion of the road at 24th Avenue and 34A Street due to localized flooding.

Crews are now checking manhole covers throughout the city that may have moved during Tuesday afternoons heavy downpour.

Motorists are asked to slow down while travelling as some streets may have experienced flooding while storm sewer systems may have been temporarily overwhelmed.

The City of Vernon will post updates as they become available at vernon.ca/flooding.

