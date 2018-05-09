Flooding closes Highway 3

Water from the Similkameen River forced the closure of Highway 3 between Keremeos and Hedley

For those travelling to or from the Lower Mainland to the Okanagan or the Kootenay region, Highway 3 won’t be an option.

Highway 3 between Hedley and Keremeos is closed due to flooding.

According to DriveBC, the road was shut down about 8:30 p.m. in both directions approximately 14 kilometres west of Keremeos. There is no estimated time of opening.

Water rushed across the highway near an RV Park Tuesday morning.

Riverside RV Park along with several other mobile parks have since been put on evacuation alert.

DriveBC states the official detour is Highway 5A in Princeton to Highway 97 to Highway 3A.

Washouts and mudslides have been reported on Nickelplate, a possible detour in the area for local residents, in the last 24 hours.

The next update is expected at 8 a.m.

