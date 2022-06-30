Flood watch underway in North Okanagan

Enderby, Armstrong and Spallumcheen keeping an eye on creek and river levels

The northern portion of Spallumcheen, Armstrong and all of Enderby remain on flood watch. (River Forecast Centre)

Water levels may have dropped but North Okanagan communities are keeping its eye on potential flooding.

The Township of Spallumcheen’s southern portion is no longer on a stream flow advisory, but the northern portion is on a flood watch. So is Armstrong and Enderby.

“With the current flows, the Township crews will continue monitoring the creeks and culverts twice a day,” said Lisa Gyorkos, deputy corporate officer in a June 30 notice.

Stepney Road is fully open, after it was flooded June 15 and Spallumcheen activated its emergency operations centre, which has now been deactivated.

A sandbagging station is set up at the Township Public Works shop at 1511 Eagle Rock Rd. A second sandbagging station has been set up at the intersection of Stepney Cross Road and Stepney Rd North. Residents will need to bring a shovel to both locations.

In Enderby, water levels of the Shuswap River have decreased eight inches in three days, since June 27.

While it may be hot this weekend, people are recommended to stay off the river.

“There is fast moving murky water conditions with an increased amount of debris along with sweeper and log jams,” the Shuswap River Ambassadors said. “Water temperatures are cold with unpredictable hazards.”

Tuey Park/Waterwheel beach and Kildonan Boat launch remain closed.

Those who may be on the river with boats are asked to refrain from making a wake with the high water.

“Unnecessary waves can cause water to go over barricaded areas causing issues for people living riverside,” the ambassadors said.

