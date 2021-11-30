Flood watch remains for areas near Princeton

Rhonda Caron posted this photo to Facebook of the flooding in Princeton on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Over 290 homes were evacuated in Princeton and the entire town of 7,000 residents of Merritt have been evacuated from flooding. (Facebook)

The B.C. River Forecast Centre is downgrading or maintaining a flood watch for several areas near Princeton.

The flood watch is for Spius Creek, Coldwater River, Lower Nicola River, Tulameen River and Similkameen River.

River levels have improved over the past day following high flows from the recent atmospheric river storm.

A third storm is the series of atmospheric rivers arrives has arrived in British Columbia and is expected to bring rain to the South Coast and South Interior on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Environment and Climate Change Canada have issued a weather warnings and special weather statements for the Fraser Canyon and Coquihalla – Merritt areas with rainfall amounts in the 30 to 40 millimetres and 40 to 50 millimetres range expected for each region respectively. Additional river rises are expected on Nov. 30 and Dec. from this rainfall.

This is similar to rainfall amounts observed over this past weekend, and additional impacts to rivers can be expected in these regions over the next two days. Flood warnings will be reissued if required. The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.

In the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, sandbags are available at six locations. The locations are at the Keremeos Irrigation Pump Station, 1st Avenue and Highway 3A in Keremeos; Chopaka Road in Cawston; the Tulameen Fire Hall at 132 1 Street; Chuchuwayha Hall – 5771 Highway 3; the East Gate Fire Hall and San Ang, east of Princeton.

In addition, the regional district is transitioning to Voyent Alert! notifications in early December 2021.

The new Voyent Alert! system uses geo-targeted technology to pinpoint exact properties, rather than notifying the entire Electoral Area.

For those who are subscribed to CivicReady, their information will be automatically migrated to Voyent Alert! For those who have not provided a civic address, they will be assigned a general location which may not provide the most accurate notifications. To update an account, visit https://ca.voyent-alert.com/vras/client.html#!/login.

For email, text, or phone notifications, visit https://voyent-alert.com/ca/community/#registration.

For those who have property under an evacuation alert or order due to flooding, self-register with Emergency Support Services at ess.gov.bc.ca to report or call 1-833-498-3770.

For further information, please call the Emergency Operations Centre during regular business hours Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. In the case of an emergency or danger to life and safety, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

