Tejwant Danjou is accused of second degree murder in the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu in West Kelowna. (File)

Flip-flopping pleas in Surrey man’s 2018 murder in West Kelowna

Following an shocking guilty plea on Feb. 25, Tejwant Danjou applied to retract that plea on Feb. 26

A Surrey man accused in a 2018 West Kelowna murder has shocked a Kelowna court once again.

Following an impromptu guilty plea to the second-degree murder of Surrey resident, Rama Gauravarapu, on Feb. 25, Tejwant Danjou surprisingly applied to retract that plea on Feb. 26.

His lawyer, Donna Turko, said Danjou didn’t realize a guilty plea meant he admitted he intended to kill Gauravarapu.

A hearing is scheduled for the morning of Feb. 28 for the application to remove the plea.

BC Supreme Court Justice said following the success or failure of that application, trial or sentencing respectively would move forward as soon as possible.

Danjou was arrested on July 22, 2018, after police were called to the Best Western hotel in the 3400-block of Carrington Road following a report of a woman in need of assistance.

Police said the woman, later identified as Gauravarapu, died that night and Danjou, who was 69 years old at the time, was charged with killing her.

According to RCMP, the two were known to each other and a code used on Danjou’s court file is reserved for cases where the victim and accused are in, or were previously in, a close and personal or intimate relationship.

Gauravarapu had been a financial planner at a Surrey Royal Bank branch for 20 years.

Danjou had been a real estate agent and after he was charged his real estate licence was suspended by the Real Estate Council of British Columbia.

Further circumstances regarding Gauravarapu’s death have yet to be revealed.

READ MORE: Surrey man pleads guilty on first day of West Kelowna murder trial

