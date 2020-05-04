Flare gun shot at North Okanagan RCMP in stolen SUV chase

Police successfully deployed the spike belt to stop a stolen vehicle fleeing from Vernon over the weekend.

Frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan working in the north rural area were advised a stolen vehicle was heading northbound on Hwy 97A from Vernon on Saturday, May 2 at approximately 3 a.m. However, the incident began much earlier, at around 8:45 p.m. on Friday night when frontline officers were advised to be on the lookout for a white SUV which had been stolen from a neighbouring jurisdiction.

A short time later, a vehicle of a similar description was involved in thefts from vehicles in the Enderby area. While police were conducting an investigation, a report was received at 1 a.m. of a near head on collision in Coldstream with a vehicle of a similar description. Police conducted numerous patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle which had taken off at a high rate of speed. At 2:30 a.m., frontline officers responded to an attempted break and enter at a business in the 3100 block of 29th Ave. in Vernon where a white SUV had been seen leaving the scene. Twenty minutes later, a frontline officer patrolling for the vehicle located it on Hwy 97 north of Vernon. The vehicle refused to stop for police and continued northbound on Hwy 97A.

“Our frontline officers working in the North Rural area were alerted the vehicle was heading their way and encountered the SUV near Armstrong,” said Corp. Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “As our officer set up the spike belt, a flare gun was discharged at the officer and the suspect managed to flee. Fortunately, the flare did not strike our officer.”

As the vehicle continued north, the driver was unable to navigate a corner and frontline officers located it in a field nearby. When police approached, the vehicle fled and a second spike belt was successfully deployed. With the vehicle disabled, the driver was quickly arrested without further incident by the frontline officers on scene.

A 27 year old man from Salmon Arm is in custody and is charged with numerous offences including theft over $5,000, mischief, break and enter, possession of stolen property over $5,000, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assaulting a police officer. There are no reports of any injuries to the public, the officers or the suspect as a result of this incident.

READ MORE: Shoeless suspect clubs downtown Vernon business door

READ MORE: Two arrested in airsoft gun incident at Vernon encampment

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP