Flames snuffed beside Highway 97 in West Kelowna

West Kelowna firefighters snuffed out a grass fire near Highway 97 Saturday.
West Kelowna crews responding to a grass fire near the William R. Bennett bridge. @KelownaCapNews @WestKelownaNews pic.twitter.com/YixH1rsptK
— Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) March 20, 2021
The flames broke out on the West Kelowna side of the William R. Bennett Bridge shortly before 1 p.m. March 20. A Black Press reporter on scene witnessed firefighters tackling multiple spot fires not far from the major roadway.
The blaze grew to about 200-by-50 feet in size before being extinguished.
The fire was reportedly accidental and is now under control, but firefighters aren’t done responding; crews are reportedly heading to another fire in the area.
Black Press reporters are en route. More to come.