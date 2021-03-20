Flames snuffed beside Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Firefighters responded to a grass fire on the West Kelwona side of William R. Bennett Bridge Saturday

West Kelowna fire crews snuffed out patches of flame that ignited on the side of Highway 97 near the west side of William R. Bennett Bridge Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

West Kelowna firefighters snuffed out a grass fire near Highway 97 Saturday.

West Kelowna crews responding to a grass fire near the William R. Bennett bridge. @KelownaCapNews @WestKelownaNews pic.twitter.com/YixH1rsptK — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) March 20, 2021

The flames broke out on the West Kelowna side of the William R. Bennett Bridge shortly before 1 p.m. March 20. A Black Press reporter on scene witnessed firefighters tackling multiple spot fires not far from the major roadway.

The blaze grew to about 200-by-50 feet in size before being extinguished.

The fire was reportedly accidental and is now under control, but firefighters aren’t done responding; crews are reportedly heading to another fire in the area.

Black Press reporters are en route. More to come.

READ MORE: Peachland grass fire possibly caused by ‘flame up in the sky’

READ MORE: Kelowna fire crews extinguish blaze at Okanagan Golf Club

Brendan Shykora

bc wildfiresfire