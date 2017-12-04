Kelowna’s Flair Airlines has announced a permanent 10 Per cent discount for members of the Canadian Armed Forces, veterans, RCMP members and their immediate families.—Image: Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines eliminates carry-on fee

Flair Airlines tinkering with ultra low cost model by eliminating carry-on fee

Flair Airlines Ltd. is tinkering with the ultra low cost airline model used in the U.S. and Europe by eliminating carry-on luggage charges in response to consumer demand.

Effective immediately, the B.C.-based carrier will remove the $30 carry-on baggage fee.

Spokeswoman Julie Rempel says the one-month trial will likely be extended indefinitely because of strong passenger demand.

Discount airlines keep fares ultra low by charging a series of ancillary fees including baggage, seat selection and food.

RELATED: Flair Air adds flights in and out of Kelowna

Rempel says Flair is “redefining” the ultra low cost carrier model in Canada. The airline started last summer by taking over the operations of New Leaf.

WestJet Airlines (TSX:WJA) says it still plans to charge carry-on fees on its low-cost Swoop subsidiary that is scheduled to launch service next summer.

Spokeswoman Lauren Stewart says Swoop is aiming to cut fares by as much as 30- to 40-per cent the average full-service carrier by selling services according the needs of individual travellers.

Canada Jetlines couldn’t be immediately reached about whether it will follow Flair or Swoop for carry-on fees.

RELATED: Kelowna-based airline thank those who serve with a discount

So-called ancillary fees are generating increasing revenues for airlines around the world.

They are expected to generate US$82.2 billion this year, a 22 per cent increase in one year, compared to US$22.6 billion in 2010, according to IdeaWorksCompany, a U.S. research company that tracks airline revenue.

Air Canada (TSX:AC) ranked 10th in the world in collecting ancillary fees, bringing in US$1.179 billion in 2016.

European ultra low cost carrier Ryanair and Easyjet were 6th and 7th on the list at nearly US$2 billion and US$1.355 billion, respectively.

IdeaWorks says WestJet collected US$302.2 million last year.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
From humble beginnings, Mamas for Mamas keeps growing
Next story
Oyama family sees house destroyed by fire

Just Posted

Dangerous accident takes out Lake Country fire engine

It could have been much worse, according to the Lake Country Fire Department

Oyama family sees house destroyed by fire

A Lake Country family is being forced to rebuild their lives after a house fire

B.C. Greens name candidate for Kelowna West byelection

Robert Stupka will run for the party in the riding vacated by former Liberal premier Christy Clark

Search for missing plane near Revelstoke called off

The coast guard will officially be ending its search as of 3:30 p.m. Monday

Beavers taking bites out of Lake Country trees

Trees have been spotted with some unusual bark patterns in the district

From humble beginnings, Mamas for Mamas keeps growing

Mamas for Mamas is a registered charity with a penchant for giving back to the community

Facebook launches parent-controlled Messenger app for kids

It’s currently only available in the U.S. as an app for Apple devices but will be expanded for versions on Android and Amazon tablets

Flair Airlines eliminates carry-on fee

Flair Airlines tinkering with ultra low cost model by eliminating carry-on fee

VIDEO: B.C. to create 3,800 childcare spaces within two years

Province will spend $33 million on 103 projects in 52 communities

RCMP on the hunt for impaired drivers

Counterattack road checks targetting impaired drivers in North Okanagan

Gregg Zaun apologizes after being fired for inappropriate comments

Former broadcaster was fired after Sportsnet said it received complaints from female employees

Ottawa willing to give more pot tax revenue to provinces to help cities

Finance Minister Bill Morneau willing to increase share next week with provinces and territories

B.C. to review 2017 flooding, wildfire seasons

Emergency Management B.C. needs better response, Premier John Horgan says

UPDATED: Man found not guilty of sex assaults on South Okanagan minor

The alleged incidents were reported to have occurred between 2011 and 2012

Most Read