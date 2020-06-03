Flair Airlines. (Contributed)

Flair Airlines adds Kelowna to new summer schedule

Flair will be delaying the launch of service into Ottawa and Atlantic Canada

Flair Airlines announced it will once again include Kelowna as part of its travel routes while making the decision to delay the launch of certain locations due to travel restrictions related to COVID-19.

On June 3, Flair announced an expansion of its current route schedule which includes service to Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Winnipeg and Kelowna.

For now, Flair will be delaying the launch of service into Ottawa and Atlantic Canada. Flair has also decided to offer full refunds for passengers booked on cancelled flights to the affected destinations – Ottawa, Halifax, Saint John, N.B and Charlottetown.

“Due to the current provincial travel restrictions and quarantine requirements, we feel this is the best balance right now for both the provinces and for Flair as a business,” said John Mullins, vice president of customer experience and airports, Flair Airlines.

“Safety comes first for Flair and our customers are our priority.”

For more information please visit www.flyflair.com

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
