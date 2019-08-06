Five-year-old drowns in North Shuswap neighbour’s pool

Chase RCMP report child was last seen half hour earlier playing in backyard

  • Aug. 6, 2019 5:50 p.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A five-year-old child drowned when he climbed into a neighbour’s above-ground pool in Anglemont last Saturday, according to Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

“The parents were actively looking for the child and it was the neighbour that came out into their backyard and found the boy in the bottom of the pool,” Kennedy said.

The child was unable to be revived after roughly two hours of attempting to resuscitate him at the scene and in an ambulance en route to a waiting helicopter at a landing strip in Anglemont.

Kennedy said the family is from the Lower Mainland and believed to be seasonal residents.

The child was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. playing in the backyard of the home and found about a half hour later, Kennedy said.

BC Emergency Health Services said paramedics responded to the call about 5:13 p.m.

Police were called in at about 5:25 p.m. to assist paramedics, Kennedy said.

Kennedy said the family is being assisted by RCMP Victim Services.

