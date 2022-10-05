Five vehicle crash on Glenmore Rd. causes delays for Kelowna and Lake Country commuters

The collision occurred at approximately 5 p.m. at the Begbie Rd. and Glenmore Rd.

UPDATE:

5:25 p.m.

Traffic is now moving slowly past the collision.

Multiple emergency vehicles are on the scene including fire trucks, police and an ambulance.

Dispatch has sent five tow trucks to the crash.

The collision appears to be a chain reaction, causing a series of ‘rear-enders’.

At least one man has been injured in the incident.

Original:

A five vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 5p.m. is impacting commuter traffic on Glenmore Road North.

The crash is blocking traffic near the intersection of Begbie Rd. and Glenmore Rd. North.

Four tow trucks have been dispatched.

More to come.

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashKelownaLake Country