The two suspects stole a car in Kelowna on Thursday and have since been arrested. RCMP are no longer asking residents to be on the lookout for them. (File photo)

Five lives lost in 9 hours as Kelowna RCMP issue toxic drug warning

Police issued a toxic drug warning Saturday afternoon, Sept. 24

Five people lost their lives in a span of nine hours due to an overdose in Kelowna on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Police in Kelowna and West Kelowna issued a toxic drug warning late in the afternoon after attending to a total of three drug overdose calls, starting at 8:13 a.m.

Resulting in a total of five daily deaths, BC Ambulance Service first arrived at the scene of an overdose at the 800 block of Saucier Avenue early on Saturday where a 32-year-old Kelowna man was found deceased in his bed.

Officers have since attended to a pair of additional drug-related incidents.

Local police warn that more overdoses are possible.

“Overdose deaths are preventable, and we have the tools we need to stop people from dying from drugs,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera from the Kelowna RCMP.

Adding that they are “very concerned,” RCMP are asking people engaged in substance use to practice safe usage by doing the following:

• Be prepared by using a supervised consumption site

• Do not use alone

• Test it before you ingest it

• Carry Naloxone, a critical tool that reverses an overdose

• Spread awareness to keep people safe

READ MORE: More comprehensive services required to curb B.C. drug deaths, doctor says

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

B.C. overdosesBreaking NewsKelownaNewsRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Overnight fire rips through Penticton home
Next story
Fees in licensed child care in B.C. to drop by up to $550 a month by Dec. 1, says NDP

Just Posted

The two suspects stole a car in Kelowna on Thursday and have since been arrested. RCMP are no longer asking residents to be on the lookout for them. (File photo)
Five lives lost in 9 hours as Kelowna RCMP issue toxic drug warning

The crowd in attendance at the Rotary Centre for the Arts for the BC Sports Hall of Fame Annual Summit 'Defining Moments' luncheon (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
‘Defining Moments’ honoured as BC Sports Hall of Fame Annual Summit hits Kelowna for the first time

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Pow wow at Okanagan College, Kelowna

Poultry owners - commercial and recreational - are being warned to take precautions to help mitigate an avian flu outbreak in B.C. (Submitted photo)
Province holds avian flu info session for Okanagan small-flock poultry owners