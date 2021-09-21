5 kittens found in garbage pile at East Kootenay landfill

One worker at the landfill luckily saw something moving in the pile

These five kittens were recently found in the garbage pile at the Fort Steele landfill. They are now in the care of a foster. (Photo courtesy of Leslie Long)

Five kittens were recently found to be dumped in the garbage after one worker at the Fort Steele landfill luckily saw something moving in the garbage pile.

Local independent animal rescue worker Leslie Long says that a fellow working on his machine at the landfill happened to spot something moving as he was pushing garbage at work. He stopped his machine, got off and discovered that it was a kitten.

“This is at the landfill that the trucks empty out at, not the public landfill, so these kittens would have to have been dumped straight into the garbage elsewhere and came in on a truck,” Long explained. “How he even spotted them, I don’t know, and how they even survived, I don’t know. He wasn’t even sure what he saw at first. I’m so grateful to him.”

Long says she is tired of telling this kind of story, but thankful that the worker spotted the kittens, which are approximately five or six weeks old.

“He ended up calling his sons, who came out with a crate, and [the kittens] have been taken to a friend of mine who is fostering them,” Long adds.

She says that this happens all too often, and that she wishes people realized how many local fostering programs are out there to help. She wants to stress that the SPCA and other rescue organizations have spay and neuter programs; there is always an option.

“It’s so frustrating, there’s no reason for it. We have the SPCA, myself, and countless other organizations in the area that are here to help,” she said. “It’s absolutely cruel, to think that someone sees these animals as disposable objects, as literal garbage. It makes you wonder what their mentality is, if they can be this cruel to animals, what is their extent of cruelty – to humans even?”

Long says that the kittens are being loved and cared for while they get healthy, vetted and socialized. The kittens will receive de-wormer, shots and a vet visit, but it doesn’t come without a cost. Long says that there is an account at Steeples Vet where donations can be made, or if people wish to donate they can contact her directly.

Long is also always looking for fosters. Back in May, the Townsman reported on a similar instant of a pregnant cat abandoned at the Moyie garbage dump. Long says that families have been found for that mother cat and her kittens.

“It gets tiring, you know, but luckily we have some really great people out there who want to help,” she said.

READ: Pregnant cat found abandoned at Moyie garbage dump, part of a larger issue, says advocate



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.