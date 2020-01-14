The deer were seen walking along Leon Avenue on Monday afternoon (Connor Trembley - Kelowna Capital News)

Animals embrace the cold in Kelowna

Five deer were spotted walking along Leon Avenue on Monday afternoon

If you were brave enough to venture out in the cold around downtown Kelowna on Monday, you might have been greeted by several unfamiliar faces.

Five deer were seen frolicking along Leon Avenue around 2:30 p.m. as the four-legged creatures made their way toward Knox Mountain.

READ MORE: Trapped deer part of government research project

While the deer came in close contact with at least one pedestrian and several motorists during their afternoon stroll, no one was injured during the encounter.

Deer sightings have become increasingly common in Kelowna. The city reported 61 deer complaints between 2017 and 2018, up from 20 complaints in the previous four years.

According to the University of British Columbia Okanagan, recent wildfires in the Central Okanagan might actually be helping to boost local mule deer populations.

According to Wildsafe BC, mule deer are the most widely distributed deer across the province.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. advocacy group ‘optimistic’ 2020 provincial budget will fund free birth control
Next story
Three arrested in Kelowna luxury hotel room following crime spree

Just Posted

Okanagan dog owners reminded to renew license

Residents can now use the My Dog Matters app for a faster process

Highway Update Tuesday, January 14

Drive BC reports slippery sections along Highway 1, stretching from just west… Continue reading

Burned Kelowna firefighter fully recovered, back to work

Chris Zimmermann is back with the Kelowna Fire Department after suffering burns in July 2017

Kelowna council receives city’s 2020 Action Plan

The plan outlines nearly 100 projects and initiatives to take place throughout 2020

Animals embrace the cold in Kelowna

Five deer were spotted walking along Leon Avenue on Monday afternoon

VIDEO: Canadian investigators to visit site of airplane crash near Iranian capital

The attack killed all 176 people on board, including 57 Canadians

RCMP set up checkpoint, give workers access to northern B.C. LNG pipeline

Premier says Coastal GasLink project will proceed despite opposition

Premier says he’s excited about Harry and Meghan possibly moving to B.C.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the holidays at a secluded beachfront villa near Victoria

Iran announces arrests in plane crash as Canada, allies eye London meeting

The victims included 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians and nationals of Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany

Morning Start: People in medieval times walked differently than we do now

Your morning start for Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

One man dead after police-involved shooting near Lytton

Two other people in the residence were evacuated safely

Stop throwing snow to solve disputes, Trail RCMP says

The West Kootenay had a heavy dump of snow this past weekend

Natural gas outage in Olalla leaves residents in the cold

Residents are expected to have heating fully restored by 8:30 p.m.

Cooperative grocery store in Kelowna closes for good

One Big Table will shutting its doors on Tuesday after 912 days in operation

Most Read