Fisherman missing after boat capsizing on Fraser River sparks search by RCMP, SAR

Agassiz RCMP are searching for a 40-year-old Chehalis man after police received a report of a man in the river after a boat capsized in the Fraser River near Kilby.
The RCMP and Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue mobilized a search effort along with Chilliwack and Mission Search and Rescue offering air support.
Dustin Williams was reported missing at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, and after extensive air, water and land search efforts, he has not been found.
Williams is described as an Indigenous male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie and jogging pants. He has been described as an experienced fisherman but not a strong swimmer.
Mission SAR recovered Williams’ boat.
Contact the Agassiz RCMP with any information at 604-796-2211.
@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.