(File Photo)

Fisherman dies after getting tangled in net, falling off boat near Port Alberni

Incident is not considered suspicious at this time

Authorities are investigating an incident where a Surrey man died after falling of his fishing boat off the coast of Port Alberni Wednesday.

Port Alberni fire Chief Mike Owens said firefighters were called around 1 a.m. to help the man. The commercial fishery in the region had just opened.

“The individual was already out of the water when we were called,” said Owens. “We attempted to resuscitate the individual but were unsuccessful.”

Witnesses told RCMP there were dozens of other commercial vessels on the water who saw a lone fisherman fall into the water while tangled in his net.

Nearby fishermen pulled the man from the water and administered first aid until paramedics and firefighters arrived on scene. First responders weren’t able to save the man.

His identity has not been released but the boat was registered to him with a Surrey address. Police do not think the incident was suspicious but the BC Coroners Service is investigating.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Seven times more opioid prescriptions in Canada and U.S. than Sweden: study
Next story
‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

Just Posted

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

UBC Okanagan Heat player tagged as league’s 3rd star of the week

Forward Corbin Beauchemin earned the Canada West accolade after week two of the season

75,000 tonnes of soil to be extracted from Lake Country property

Council passed a motion on Tuesday to allow temporary permits, with stipulations

Lake Country Health Planning Society needs more support: council

The non-profit is looking for $25,000 in funding to expand service

Details of arrest revealed in triple-murder case involving Kelowna dad

Jacob Forman appeared in B.C. Supreme Court this week and pleaded not guilty the three charges

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

COLUMN: ‘Only one green in the crayon box’

Discovering the Japanese concept of Shinrin-yoku or ‘Forest Bathing’

Spark Joy: 2 questions to ask before you tidy your home

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

Fisherman dies after getting tangled in net, falling off boat near Port Alberni

Incident is not considered suspicious at this time

Vernon drive-thru customers held at gunpoint

34-year-old Vernon man could face up to 15 counts of firearm related charges

Storm rampages through Interior with more than 10,000 lightning strikes

Gusts of 70 km/h recorded in Kamloops, 13 millimetres of rainfall in two hours in Sicamous

Hitchhikers threatened at gunpoint in Vernon

A Vernon man faces six counts of firearm related charges following the Sunday night incident

Most Read