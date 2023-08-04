Fish the fighter: Emaciated Labrador found in rural North Okanagan

Fish, a nine-year-old Labrador retriever, was brought into the BC SPCA Shuswap centre after being found emaciated near Kingfisher. (BC SPCA photo)

The BC SPCA is hoping someone can reel in Fish, nine.

Fish is an emaciated Labrador retriever mix dog found by a good Samaritan in a remote area of Enderby, near Kingfisher.

“Fish emerged from the woods in the middle of nowhere, bone-thin and covered in sores. He was so sad looking,” said Meranda Dussault, manager of the BC SPCA’s Shuswap animal centre. “His finder brought him directly to the animal centre and we took him straight to the vet. Fish was one of the skinniest, most malnourished dogs I have seen.

“He had a body score of one out of nine. An ideal body condition score is five.”

Fish had to undergo several tests to ensure his internal organs were still functioning after such a lengthy period of starvation.

Once healthy enough the pup will have to have dental surgery and be neutered.

“We have to make sure he stays on the right path to recovery so for the foreseeable future he will be making regular trips to the vet clinic,” said Dussault.

Staff at the Shuswap shelter said Fish is resilient and has a unique personality, where it’s clear to see he is a true fighter who is always happy despite the condition he was found in.

“He has so much love behind his big, brown eyes,” said Isabell Diederichs, assistant manager of the BC SPCA’s Shuswap animal centre. “I can’t really explain it, but when Fish looks at you, he really sees you, thanks you and loves you.”

Dussault believes it is true luck Fish came out of the woods when he did and was found by the Good Samaritan so that the dog could receive the treatment and care he needs.

Fish urgently needs a foster from the area so he can continue to recover and heal in the comfort of a home. If you are interested, you can contact the BC SPCA’s Shuswap animal centre. Fish will be available for adoption in approximately three weeks.

If you can help Fish and other animals in need at the BC SPCA, please visit medical.spca.bc.ca.

