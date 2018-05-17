First stages of second drive thru restaurant at Turtle Bay Crossing approved

Lake Country council has approved of the first stages of a bylaw zoning amendment to allow for a second fast-food drive thru at Turtle Bay Crossing.

Currently, the bylaw allows for only one drive-thru food service and a drive-thru building for banks or pharmacy retail services. Starbucks already offers a drive-thru at the complex.

The two-hectare site currently contains five commercial buildings and is planned to have eight commercial buildings at full build-out, said the report.

Currently the complex contains a Pizza Hut, GoGo Sushi, Anytime Fitness, Starbucks, Cosmetic Culture, Invati Yoga, Valentina’s Hair Studio, Compass Cannabis, Natural House, Turtle Bay Medical Clinic, IDA and Liquor Store.

The bylaw will be forwarded to a public hearing.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.