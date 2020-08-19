First responders on scene of serious Highway 3 crash near Princeton

Witnesses say the vehicle left the highway and crashed over the embankment. Photo Andrea DeMeer

First responders are on the scene of a serious car accident on Highway 3, just across from the Princeton RCMP detachment.

The accident occurred early in the afternoon, Wednesday (Aug. 19).

Witnesses told The Spotlight that the vehicle left the highway, and crashed over an embankment, coming to rest in the parking lot of Memorial Park.

Highway 3 remains open in both directions.

