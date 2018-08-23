Dep. Angelo Stradiotto (Kelowna Sheriffs), Insp.Rick Euper, (Kelowna Fire Department), Glen Braithwaite (B.C. Ambulance) Shannon Hinter, (B.C. Ambulance) and Insp. Paul MacDougall (Kelowna Sheriffs) at the Kelowna Canadian Blood Services clinic on Thursday. —Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

First responders give blood in Kelowna

Public urged to donate as well during the annual Siren4Life campaign

Emergency responders in the Central Okanagan are donating blood for the next month and are encouraging others in the community to join them.

The annual Sirens4Life blood drive campaign will run until Sept. 30, with B.C. Ambulance, Kelowna Fire Department, RCMP and B.C. Sheriffs Department personnel all rolling up their sleeves to donate.

Gayle Voyer, territory manager of Canadian Blood Services B.C. and Yukon region said the aim of the campaign is to fill CBS’s donor clinics during September and to thank first responders for the work they do.

“This is a critical time or blood, ” said Voyer. “There is always a need.”

B.C. Ambulance Service’s Shannon Hinter, logistics co-ordinator with B.C. Emergency Health Services, said first responders see the need for blood every day and are urging the public to donate as part of the Sirens4Life campaign.

“It’s a very simple thing to do, but very important,” she said referring to blood donations. “One unit of blood can help up to three people.”

In addition to donating, the public can also write messages of appreciate to first responders that will be delivered by Canadian Blood Services at the end of September, said Voyer.

The Kelowna Canadian Blood Services’ clinic is located at 1865 Dilworth Drive and runs donor clinic on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and on the second Saturday of the month between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

To book an appointment call 1-888-2-DONATE, visit the clinic or go to blood.ca.

