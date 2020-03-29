First responders continue to rally in support of Kelowna health care workers

Pandosy Street was packed with supporters for the second night in a row

Sirens and cheering at Kelowna General Hospital tonight as RCMP and residents show support for local healthcare workers. (Photo - Mackenzie Britton)

It was a full-on motorcade at Kelowna General Hospital for the second time in the last two nights.

After a night of support on Saturday, Kelowna residents lined the streets once again on Sunday with horns, pots and pans to celebrate RCMP, firefighters and other first responders with a procession of support for frontline workers at KGH.

The parade started at the Kelowna RCMP detachment and fire halls from Wilson’s Landing, the Kelowna International Airport, Joe Rich attended along with a vehicle from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

For the second night in a row community members gather on Pandosy street to cheer on #Kelowna’s first responders in support of local health care workers who are risking their lives on the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/wfYLx2lbDZ — Daniel Taylor (@DanTaylorKCN) March 30, 2020

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHealthRCMP