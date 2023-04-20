First Nations group calls for changes to Cannabis Act

First Nations Leadership Council says rights, needs ignored by colonial government during legalization

The First Nations Leadership Council is calling for changes to the Cannabis Act.

In light of 4/20, a celebration of cannabis culture, the leadership council is calling for issues around jurisdiction, economic development, taxation, revenue sharing and health and safety for First Nations to be meaningfully addressed for communities to better access the benefits of legalization.

The leadership council wants the provincial and federal governments to align the cannabis legal framework with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and “support First Nations fulsome participation in the cannabis economy,” reads a release.

“First Nations have inherent rights and jurisdiction to govern the cultivation, processing, sale, and consumption of cannabis in their territories.” But despite “persistent advocacy, First Nations distinct rights and unique needs were ignored by colonial governments during the legalization of cannabis.”

“While 4/20 is a time of celebrating progress and liberty for many, the lack of viable pathways forward on these issues has created barriers for First Nations communities to access the benefits of legalization and has caused additional challenges for ensuring community health and safety.”

The First Nations Leadership Council is made up of political executives of the BC Assembly of First Nations, the First Nations Summit and the Union of BC Indian Chiefs.

