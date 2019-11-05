First Nation, environmental groups seek leave to appeal Trans Mountain ruling

Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Ecojustice, Raincoast Conservation Foundation, Living Oceans Society seeking leave to appeal

A British Columbia First Nation and three environmental groups hope to appeal a Federal Court of Appeal decision that limited their ability to challenge the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in court.

The Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Ecojustice, Raincoast Conservation Foundation and Living Oceans Society announced Tuesday they are seeking leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The Federal Court of Appeal decided in September that it would allow six First Nations, including the Tsleil-Waututh, to challenge the pipeline project but ruled arguments could only focus on the latest round of Indigenous consultation.

The Tsleil-Waututh says the court is wrong not to consider its arguments that Canada failed to justify infringement of its Aboriginal rights and title or obtain its consent for the B.C.-to-Alberta pipeline expansion.

WATCH: Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

The Federal Court refused to hear any of the environmental groups’ arguments, which urged the court to consider the project’s risk of a “catastrophic” oil spill and threats to endangered southern resident killer whales.

The Supreme Court does not automatically hear appeals and instead issues a written decision, usually within one to three months, on whether it will consider a case.

Chief Leah Sisi-ya-ama George-Wilson says in a news release the Tsleil-Waututh are confident in their case.

“This appeal is about making sure that the government follows (its) own constitution and statutes when making decisions that impact us all,” she says.

The Canadian government purchased the existing pipeline and infrastructure for $4.5 billion and construction on the expansion project resumed this summer.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Van engulfed in flames at gas station along Highway 33

Just Posted

Van engulfed in flames at gas station along Highway 33

The van is up in flames at Super Save Gas Station

Homes in southeast Kelowna without water for 48 hours

The water shutdown is planned for the less than 30 properties starting Wednesday

New 34-storey condo tower expected to transform downtown Kelowna

Two-hundred and fifty-seven condos will be built at the site along Bernard Avenue

New Kelowna restaurant opens up for business

Mid-Town Station Kitchen + Drink is now operating in Kelowna’s Landmark District

Kelowna man pleads guilty to child porn charges

Terry Crock will undergo psychiatric assessment before sentencing

Will these big city boys face friction in small Okanagan town?

Comedy Bed and Breakfast plays at Performing Arts Centre

Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Charges stem from investigation by the Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit

White GMC truck stolen from farm in Similkameen

Police are asking for public’s help in finding stolen truck

Ex-Summerland RCMP officer convicted of murder granted escorted absence

Keith Wiens granted escorted absences from prison by National Parole Board

Heads-up message issued at same time Okanagan teen hit by car

Coincidence that the City of Vernon, ICBC and RCMP get message out just minutes after incident

Vernon teacher slapped with suspension for test leak

A District No. 22 teacher used a secure exam for study prep

14-year-old cyclist struck by car in North Okanagan

Teen reportedly OK, but lucky

A tale of heroic efforts: B.C. island residents searched tirelessly for abandoned dog Hope

Search parties on Penelakut Island extend a week before finally finding embattled dog

B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law

Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts

Most Read