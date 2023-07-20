PEOPLE’S Connect outreach workers Dan Harkness, Vanessa Tarr and assistant outreach worker Luna the dog in the bus loop misting station. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

PEOPLE’S Connect outreach workers Dan Harkness, Vanessa Tarr and assistant outreach worker Luna the dog in the bus loop misting station. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

First misting station keeping people cool in Kelowna

The misting station is located at the Queensway bus loop

A misting station has been set up at the Queensway bus loop in Kelowna to help keep folks cool in the hot weather.

When the thermometer rises above 35 C, like it did today, misting stations pop up around Kelowna.

The mister at the bus loop is managed by PEOPLE’s Connect, an outreach organization that helps ensure people in downtown Kelowna are safe and able to access the resources that they need.

If a city-wide heat warning is enacted, public transit will be free for people travelling to cooling centres and misting stations.

A ‘heat warning’ will be announced when the forecast calls for two consecutive days of 35 C, with temperatures not dipping below 18C overnight.

In instances where blazing temperatures persist, residents with a phone will receive a phone notification, similar to an amber alert, to signal a ‘heat emergency.’

Elderly people and those experiencing mental illness and substance use disorders are disproportionately impacted by the extreme heat.

It is important to be aware that for those without air conditioning, indoor temperatures can be hot and dangerous.

Check in on your neighbours and loved ones to ensure they are not suffering as temperatures climb over the coming days.

READ MORE: Heat warning in effect for majority of Okanagan

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelownaheat warning

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2 men now part of hunt for B.C. mom; search for missing children focuses on Kamloops

Just Posted

PEOPLE’S Connect outreach workers Dan Harkness, Vanessa Tarr and assistant outreach worker Luna the dog in the bus loop misting station. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
First misting station keeping people cool in Kelowna

The District of Lake Country posted to social media to find the owner of this boat that was reported abandoned. (District of Lake Country/Facebook)
Is this your boat? District of Lake Country wants it removed

Day two on the Bald Range Creek wildfire off Westside Road. (Central Okanagan Emergency Response)
North Okanagan fires under control, Westside Road reopens

New footage from Saturday, July 15 shows Verity Bolton outside a grocery store in Kamloops. (Surrey RCMP)
2 men now part of hunt for B.C. mom; search for missing children focuses on Kamloops