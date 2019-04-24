Unknown person on Joan Sheppard’s property, photo provided by Joan Sheppard’s Facebook page

First her door mat and now unwanted guests poking around at midnight

Penticton woman catches somebody sneaking around her property on a surveillance camera

A Penticton woman has posted a surveillance video on her facebook of a man sneaking around on her property in the middle of the night.

This isn’t the first time the homeowner has had issues with unwanted guests. Joan Sheppard installed the cameras earlier this year after someone stole her welcome mat.

She said she hopes law enforcement will respond by adding more security throughout the city.

READ MORE: Penticton resident baffled about odd thefts

“I’m alarmed at having someone creeping around our neighborhood obviously scoping out what they can steal. Or perhaps looking for a key to break in. I wish the police would add more patrols and address the epidemic of petty theft and property crime plaguing our little city,” said Sheppard.

READ MORE: Locking down bike theft in Penticton

On Faceboook Sheppard posted, “whatcha looking for night roach?” along with the video of the incident.

“You need to get some sort of a gizmo that flashes (like a camera) at anyone approaching your door and an audio saying calling 911. It would scare the crap out of these creeps,” commented one of Sheppard’s Facebook friends.

“You are very popular,” wrote another.

