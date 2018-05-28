First-degree murder charge laid in Vernon cold case

Both accused are also charged with conspiring to commit the murder of Saminder Kaur Bogarh.

Paramjit Singh Bogarh has been extradited from the United States and is before the court in Vernon on two counts alleging that he and Narindar Singh Bogarh of Vernon committed first-degree murder in the death of Saminder Kaur Bogarh on New Year’s Eve in 1986.

Saminder Kaur Bogarh was the spouse of Paramjit Singh Bogarh. Both accused are also charged with conspiring to commit the murder of Saminder Kaur Bogarh between Nov. 1, 1986, and Dec. 31, 1986, in Vernon and elsewhere in Canada, the BC Prosecution Office confirmed on Monday.

Paramjit Singh Bogarh has been ordered detained and has had his matters adjourned by consent to Thursday, May 31, when he is scheduled to appear in Vernon via video.

The BC Prosecution Service is pursuing the extradition of Narindar Singh Bogarh.

As the matters are now before the court there will be no further comment by the BC Prosecution Service.

