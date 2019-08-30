Firing women up at first-of-its-kind Kelowna conference

Eve Ridler and Angie Olson are two nutritional and life coaches that will help attendees at the Ignite Okanagan Women’s Conference find what motivates them. (Supplied)

In a picture perfect world painted in filters and Instagram stories, it’s challenging to decipher what’s real.

But a B.C. woman has taken it upon herself to remind other women what they are capable of through a unique conference slated for Kelowna next month.

Rebecca Voros, the founder and director of the Ignite Okanagan Women’s Conference, will bring women together to celebrate, network and set goals for the future.

And unlike many other conferences, this one is not targeted at women in business — although, she said, it can be beneficial.

“I felt with social media and highlight reels, women were disconnecting from each other and were in competition and I was doing that myself with my friends,” she said.

After reading books on personal development, Voros thought it could be helpful to host a women’s conference.

“Because why not,” she said. “I wanted to remind people that we’re all in this together and that we’re more alike than we are different.”

She tried her hand at hosting in her hometown of Castlegar and it was a huge hit, she said.

More than 200 women attended the event held on International Women’s Day, March 8.

Voros enlisted the help of working women and professionals with a variety of backgrounds ranging from media to financial planning and nutritional coaches.

Together, the band of women guided an audience through three chapters that had women re-examining their past, owning their present and looking toward the future.

In Kelowna, speakers such as entrepreneur Amanda Zaal, single working mom Michelle Dupuis, creative Christine Esovoloff, life coaches Eve Ridler and Angie Olson, financial planner Monique Bogaardt, wellness expert and keynote speaker Elizabeth Beeds will equip the audience with tools to manage their workload, both in the office and at home.

Kelowna’s own international speaker and author Journey Henkart will act as MC for the event.

“By the time you’ve become an adult woman, you’ve done some stuff and you’ve overcome some things,” Voros said.

“You have to give yourself some grace and really appreciate where you are.”

Voros said she was taken aback by the overwhelming support she received from the Kelowna community.

“Kelowna is an amazing community and several businesses have already come on board to sponsor or partner with the conference.”

Tickets are now on sale for the Sept. 15 conference at the Mary Irwin Theatre in the Rotary for the Arts Centre.

Prizes, food, swag bags and more are included with the $119 ticket. And proceeds will go to a good cause.

“As this is an event put on by women for women, it is very important to us to share the blessings and love that come our way,” Voros said. “With this in mind, we will be donating to the Kelowna chapter of Mamas for Mamas and setting up a scholarship at a local Kelowna high school.”

Voros said she is most excited to witness the energy that comes with gathering women under one roof working to collaborate and empower one another.

“When you get women fired up, you never know where it will lead them,” she said.

