Fireworks, not firearms in Vernon community: RCMP

Group of men issued stern warning for possession of airsoft gun, setting off fireworks

A group of men were issued a warning after Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to reports of gun fire in the area of Tronson Road Saturday, June 27, 2020. Upon arrival, officers found fireworks had been set off. (File)

Police responded to reports of gunfire Saturday evening only to find it was fireworks.

A multi-unit police response descended on the 6900 block of Tronson Road in Vernon Saturday, June 27, after witnesses reported multiple gunshots.

Traffic was stopped in the area as officers worked to contain the area and determine the threat.

“During a high-risk incident, the public will often see our officers donning extra protective gear, such as hard-body armour and arming themselves with carbine rifles,” RCMP media officer Const. Kelly Brett said. “This is done for the protection of the officers and the public until the threat can be identified and de-escalated.”

A group of men were found setting off fireworks, but an airsoft rifle was also found in their possession.

The men, although apologetic for their actions, were issued a stern warning for the implications of having an airsoft rifle and setting off fireworks within an urban area, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP release said.

Police warn that airsoft weapons can look and feel very real and pose a great risk to those who have them in their possession when not in a controlled environment.

Police treat every weapons complaint as high risk until determined otherwise, the statement said.

