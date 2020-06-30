The City of Enderby has lots on the go planned for Canada Day on July 1, 2020, amid the COVID-19. (Darren Robinson photo)

Fireworks for Canada Day in Enderby

Live music, virtual parties and more planned for country’s birthday bash in Enderby

The COVID-19 pandemic can’t snuff Enderby’s Canada Day spirit.

Fireworks are scheduled to light up the night sky July 1 starting at 9:30 or 10 p.m., weather permitting.

Hosted by the Enderby and District Fire Department, the fireworks display will conclude the city’s first ever virtual and at-a-distance celebration of Canada’s birthday Wednesday.

Music by the River in Belevedere Park, featuring 5Alive, is a go between 5-7 p.m., but tickets must be obtained in advance from the Enderby and District Chamber of Commerce as to guarantee a less-than-50-people crowd.

The live performances will also be live-streamed for “maximum audience enjoyment,” the city said.

Virtual Canada Day celebrations hosted by Enderby and District Chamber of Commerce will kick off at 11 a.m. on its Facebook page. Partake in the singing of the national anthem and get in on the Canada-themed house decorating contest, trivia contests, art contests, egg-drops and more. There are tons of ways to win cool prizes.

A virtual pet parade will also be hosted online, so be sure to snap photos of your fur babies donning their red and white gear.

The Dixie Fried Hep Katz, a local rockabilly band, will also be performing the virtual birthday bash.

Three loonie swims will be offered throughout the day with a maximum of 40 people per session.

Each session will run one hour with a 15-minute break in between for cleaning. Swims are available between 1-2 p.m., 2:15-3:15 p.m., and 3:30-4:30 p.m. The swims are first-come-first-served.

“Canada Day is always a special occasion,” the City of Enderby’s website said. “But this birthday in particular we need to make count.”

“Decorate your house, your person, your pet. Sing, celebrate, dance to the music, cheer at the fireworks! Enjoy a fantastic Virtual Canada Day with your loved ones in your bubble and remember – this is a Canada Day to celebrate what is most important.”

READ MORE: No fireworks for Canada Day in Vernon

READ MORE: Cupcakes and Canada Day go well together in Vernon

Water pooling on North Okanagan highways

