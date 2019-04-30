FireSmart family day comes to West Kelowna

Learn how to be FireSmart

Families are being invited to FireSmart this weekend with West Kelowna Fire Rescue.

Along side the city and Westbank First Nation, Fire Station 31 in West Kelowna will be putting on educational shows for the whole family that are free and fun and will everyone get FireSmart.

For kids, a fire helmet and a passport challenging them to take part in all the FireSmart activities like learning how to escape a fire and visiting with Sparky the Fire Dog.

For adults, information booths to help with home FireSmart preparations, and what West Kelowna Fire Rescue is doing to protect the community.

For both kids and adults, hot-dogs and refreshments.

FireSmart Family Day runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4.

