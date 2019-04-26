File photo

FireSmart demonstration at West Kelowna park

Regional District of Central Okanagan teaches fire smarts at Kalamoir Regional Park

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is taking steps to get residents in the Okanagan ready for fire season.

Along side Friends of Kalamoir, the RDCO is hosting a FireSmart fuel reduction event at Kalamoir Regional Park May 4.

As part of Community Wildfire Prevention Day in Canada, volunteers will be given a two hour course on the best FireSmart principles, before fanning out and teaming up for a park-wide clean-up to rid the area of garbage and potential fire hazards.

Tools and equipment will be provided for the volunteer clean-up by RDCO Parks Services.

Kalamoir Regional Park has 27.6 hectares of lakes, trails and grassland areas that has had fire suppression done in the previous years.

The event runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 at the front entrance of the park on Collens Hill Road.

More information here.

