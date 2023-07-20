Fires at Kelowna’s landfill not uncommon, but concerning

A fire at the Glenmore Landfill that started on July 10, 2023. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

While the cause of two recent fires at the Glenmore Landfill has not been determined, the facility’s operations manager has a pretty good idea of how they started.

“We do have fires pop up, it’s an issue in waste management,” said Scott Hoekstra, manager of landfill and composting operations. “Probably 80 per cent of the time the source is either a car battery or lithium batteries.”

The fires occurred on July 10 and 19.

Hoekstra added that people who think it’s fine to throw electronic devices in the trash, such as cell phones, mobile, and wireless Bluetooth devices, need to take them to a designated recycling centre.

“Some of it is education, some of it is people having to care enough. People have to know that it’s a problem and they have to take the time to manage it appropriately.”

Even the smallest of devices can be hazardous, Hoekstra explained.

“Two years ago we had 500 or 600 e-cigs and vape pens mixed in a load, obviously from a shop that had been cleaning out, which started a small fire that was put out in a few minutes. We pulled all those out and managed them appropriately.”

Hoekstra added that lithium batteries can be found in many things that people just don’t think about.

“That’s a real challenge in the waste management industry.”

Hoekstra said the Glenmore Landfill sees about eight small fires a year related to batteries and other items such as compressed and gas cylinders and propane tanks.

“In speaking with others in the industry of a similar size, they get a similar number as well. There are so many things that people put in these bins that potentially could be a fire starter.”

While car batteries are accepted for free at the landfill, devices with lithium batteries are not. They need to be taken to an appropriate recycling centre.

Information on recycling lithium batteries and other household hazardous waste can be found on these websites:

