Firefighters to climb Knox Mountain in Kelowna to honour lives lost in 9/11

First responders taking part will also wear forestry gear

Firefighters and first responders will be walking up Knox Mountain on Monday, Sept. 11 to honour those who died in the New York City terrorist attack 22 years ago. (Kelowna Firefighters Charitable Society)

The Kelowna Firefighters Charitable Society is hosting their fifth annual 9/11 Ceremony and Stair Climb event on Monday, Sept. 11.

A ceremony featuring an honour guard, drums and bagpipes will start at Sutherland Park at 11 a.m. Afterwards, firefighters and first responders will walk 3.5 kilometres up Knox Mountain Park to honour those who died from Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack in New York City. Everyone taking part will be wearing forestry firefighting gear to honour those who died fighting the forest fires in B.C. this year.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the Kelowna Firefighters Charitable Society.

READ MORE: South end of West Kelowna wildfire most active

READ MORE: Residents from 2 Central Okanagan senior care homes return after wildfire

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

9-11firefightersKelownaOkanagan