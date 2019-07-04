Firefighters respond to small grass fire on Dilworth Drive in Kelowna

Fire crews responded to a small fire near the Okanagan Rail Trail near Dilworth Drive Thursday morning just before 10 a.m.
Firefighters reported a small smouldering log fire.
A command was established and a little bit of grey smoke could be seen from the pathway.
RCMP responded to the scene alongside a smaller fire truck.
By 10:15 a.m. the fire was suppressed and crews began to mop up.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.