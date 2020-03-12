Firefighters respond to balcony fire in Kelowna

The incident occurred at around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday morning

A balcony fire kept the Kelowna Fire Department busy in the early hours of Thursday morning.

At around 1:45 a.m, the Kelowna Fire Department received numerous reports of a third-floor balcony in flames at the 900 block of Bernard Avenue.

Firefighters quickly responded to the blaze with four engines, a command unit, and a rescue truck, along with 18 fire personnel. The fire was limited to the balcony and was extinguished.

The cause of the fire was determined to be improper disposal of smoking materials and is not considered suspicious.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

