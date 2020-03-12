Kelowna Fire Department fire truck. (Photo - Capital News)

Firefighters respond to balcony fire in Kelowna

The incident occurred at around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday morning

A balcony fire kept the Kelowna Fire Department busy in the early hours of Thursday morning.

At around 1:45 a.m, the Kelowna Fire Department received numerous reports of a third-floor balcony in flames at the 900 block of Bernard Avenue.

Firefighters quickly responded to the blaze with four engines, a command unit, and a rescue truck, along with 18 fire personnel. The fire was limited to the balcony and was extinguished.

The cause of the fire was determined to be improper disposal of smoking materials and is not considered suspicious.

READ MORE: Jeep rollover on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

READ MORE: B.C. reports seven new coronavirus cases, first on Vancouver Island

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead
Next story
Trump’s ban on travel from Europe poses questions for Canada-U.S. border

Just Posted

Firefighters respond to balcony fire in Kelowna

The incident occurred at around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday morning

Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair happens today in Kelowna

Come on down to Rutland Soccer Dome, behind the Rutland YMCA, 705 Dodd Rd

Sonia Furstenau cancels leadership tour due to COVID-19 concerns

The Cowichan Valley MLA was scheduled to come to Peachland on Mar. 12

Cheap flight deals for Okanagan residents in midst of coronavirus pandemic

Round-trip flights from KLW to San Francisco are now under $300

The Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Festival returns in July

The festival is being held at the Annette Beaudreau Theatre on July 3 in West Kelowna, B.C.

B.C. reports seven new coronavirus cases, first on Vancouver Island

Three latest COVID-19 cases are related to travel from Egypt

Morning Start: The Scottish have 421 words for snow

Your morning start for Thursday, March 12, 2020

Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Surprise gift for kids turned into surprise theft from parents

Indigenous leaders to meet with premiers, Trudeau on child welfare, UNDRIP

The leaders plan to raise a number of issues, including the UN declaration

Toronto’s S&P/TSX composite down more than 1,400 points, U.S. markets fall

The drop in Toronto and on U.S. markets was large enough to trip circuit breakers that forced a pause in trading

Toronto Raptors players, staff advised to go into self-isolation

The 14-day isolation comes after a Utah player, reportedly centre Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the virus

Jeep rollover causes delays on Highway 97 in Kelowna

Emergency crews on scene of a two vehicle incident Wednesday evening

PET OF THE WEEK: Amii wants her own quiet castle

Cat at Critteraid in search of a forever home

LETTER: Accessible businesses are needed

After 10 years in Summerland, I have learned which businesses are not accessible, and ignore them

Most Read