(BC Wildfire Service photo)

Firefighters gain control over wildfire burning near Merritt

A wet and soggy weekend helped fire crews working to combat a number of Okanagan fires

BC Wildfire Service says it now has a fire burning 30 kilometres south of Merritt under control.

The fire, called the Shovelnose Wildfire, sparked last week, and ic currently an estimated size of 15 hectares.

The wildfire service tweeted Sunday night that 34 personnel remain at the site of the blaze and will be focussing on extinguishing hotspots within the fire perimeter.

It added that the wet weather on Sunday had helped suppression efforts.

