Fire suppression system failure cause of flooding at Kelowna apartment

A flooding incident that caused the evacuation of an entire building on Academy Way was caused by the failure of a fire suppression system, according to the developer.

Late Feb. 4, residents were evacuated from the building after water was found leaking throughout the building from what is believed to be a faulty sprinkler in a heated utility room.

Dana Nazarek, a resident of U-Two, said water damaged almost all the lower floors, including the common areas and bedrooms.

“A failure of the fire-suppression system in an area of the fourth floor at U-Two appears to have caused the flooding. The exact cause of the failure is still under investigation and Mission Group continues to cooperate wherever possible in order to bring a resolution to this situation,” the Mission Group said in news release.

“We feel deep sympathy for the student tenants and homeowners who have been displaced – we are doing everything we can to help them.”

Mission Group has opened a telephone hotline to help address any immediate housing needs and tenants and owners can contact Teresa Sommerfeld, Mission Group homeowner liaison, at 250-448-0358 or tsommerfeld@missiongroup.ca.

“Insurance adjusters are working on confirming the cause of the incident, and we are committed to correcting any construction errors that may be identified,” the statement said.

“We hope a resolution is found soon and are ready and willing to assist the building management and homeowners wherever possible.”

— With files from Mackenzie Britton

