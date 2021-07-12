Fire sparked in BX-Swan Lake area

A helicopter buckets water from Swan Lake Monday afternoon as it attacks a fire in the hills above BX. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) A fire burning in the hills in the BX/Spallumcheen area is being actioned by a helicopter bucketing water Monday afternoon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) A helicopter is actioning a fire in the hills above BX-Swan Lake Monday afternoon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Air support is actioning a fire in hills in the BX-Swan Lake area.

The brush blaze is reported above a rock quarry in the Greenhow/McLennan roads area.

BC Wildfire Service crews have a helicopter actioning the blaze, bucketing water from Swan Lake. A plane with retardant has also been seen in the area.

BX-Swan Lake and Armstrong-Spallumcheen fire departments are on standby in the area but the fire is not accessible.

The blaze is listed as .01 hectares and was discovered around 4 p.m. Monday, July 12.

More information to be provided as it becomes available.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate drone flying over Becker Lake near Vernon

READ MORE: Evacuation alert extended for Becker Lake fire in Vernon

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021