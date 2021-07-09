Map BC Wildfire

Fire near Treparnier Provincial Park sparked by lightning

Small fire also at Loon Lake exit on Coquihalla Highway

A small fire burning at Mount Gottfriedsen near Treparnier Provincial Park was caused by lightning, according to BC Wildfire Service.

As of 8:40 p.m. Friday July 9, the blaze was reported to be .3 hectares.

BC Wildfire is also reporting a .01 hectare fire beside the Coquihalla Highway at the Loon Lake exit. The cause of that blaze is unknown.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
