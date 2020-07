A fire broke out at the Vernon Golf and Country Club overnight on Wednesday, July 29.

The blaze caused significant damage to the driving range hut across the creek from the clubhouse.

“The walls are still standing,” general manager Julie Knobloch said as investigators sifted through the blackened remains Thursday to try and determine a cause.

