The fire is causing smokey skies across Kelowna

A fire near Myra Canyon, Kelowna, is causing caused smokey skies for turkey dinner.

Reports of smoke in Glenmore were seen at 5p.m. on Oct. 10.

A helicopter has been seen circling the area.

READ MORE: Strong winds set for B.C. as tree branches weakened by ongoing drought

More to come.

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bcwildfireBreaking News