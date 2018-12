A fire was extinguished in Glenrosa Friday night

A fire in Glenrosa was quickly extinguished by the West Kelowna Fire Department last night.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a chimney fire, before it spread to the roof around 7:45 p.m. on Glenrosa Road, according to witness reports.

The lower part of the road was closed during this time.

