WATCH: Fire in Armstrong mobile home park

Residents reported a large structure fire broke out at 9 p.m.

A structure fire was reported in Eagle Rock Mobile Home Park in Armstrong Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Contributed)

Residents reported a large structure fire at an Armstrong Spallumcheen mobile home park across the highway from Tolko.

An Eagle Rock Mobile Home and RV Park resident said the fire sparked around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.

It is unconfirmed how many residences were affected.

The mobile home park is located on Hutley Road.

Earlier today, two people were killed in an apartment fire in Penticton.

