A structure fire was reported in Eagle Rock Mobile Home Park in Armstrong Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Contributed)

WATCH: Fire in Armstrong mobile home park

Residents reported a large structure fire broke out at 9 p.m.

Residents reported a large structure fire at an Armstrong Spallumcheen mobile home park across the highway from Tolko.

An Eagle Rock Mobile Home and RV Park resident said the fire sparked around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.

It is unconfirmed how many residences were affected.

The mobile home park is located on Hutley Road.

The Morning Star will have more details when they become available.

Earlier today, two people were killed in an apartment fire in Penticton.

READ MORE: B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

READ MORE: Penticton apartment fire claims two lives

UPDATE: Flames doused for second time at fatal Penticton apartment fire

Just Posted

