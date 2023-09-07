Traffic backed up on Highway 33 headed east. (Brittany Webster/ Black Press Media)

Fire ignites off Highway 33 in Joe Rich

The blaze is impacting traffic in the area

A brush fire that sparked off Highway 33 east of Joe Rich was quickly brought under control, Thursday afternoon.

However, traffic in the area is at a standstill headed east on the highway.

The fire was first reported about 2 p.m. on the south side of the highway.

At the same time, there was also a report of an individual in the area jumping in front of traffic and allegedly throwing things at vehicles.

It’s unclear if the individual and the fire are related.

RCMP and several fire departments are on scene.

Officers continue to look for the individual who was reportedly on the highway.

More to come.

READ MORE: Kelowna man accused of murder after deadly 'intimate partner violence'

2 arrested after truck crashes in Salmon Arm following escape attempt from Kelowna

A pickup truck police say was stolen in Kelowna remains on its side in a ditch along 50th St. SW on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
2 arrested after truck crashes in Salmon Arm following escape attempt from Kelowna

