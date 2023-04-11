(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Fire engulfs building near Joe Rich Community Hall

Blaze broke out around 10:30a.m.

A fire that started out in a tree quickly grew into a three-building structure blaze on the morning of April 11.

The flames spread near the intersection of Highway 33 and Three Forks Road, with the first call for emergency services coming in around 10:30a.m. after witnesses driving by noticed the fire.

One building is completely engulfed in flames as of 10:50a.m.

Command of the incident is being transferred to B.C. Wildfire Service.

No injuries were reported, and no pets were involved.

The fire was all cleaned up just before noon.

READ MORE: River Forecast Centre watching creek levels in Okanagan, Boundary and Kootenay regions

