Fire engulfs building near Joe Rich Community Hall

A fire that started out in a tree quickly grew into a three-building structure blaze on the morning of April 11.

The flames spread near the intersection of Highway 33 and Three Forks Road, with the first call for emergency services coming in around 10:30a.m. after witnesses driving by noticed the fire.

One building is completely engulfed in flames as of 10:50a.m.

Breaking – Fire crews are batting a structure fire in Joe Rich off of Highway 33 outside of #Kelowna @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/L1fsYaXbHy — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) April 11, 2023

Command of the incident is being transferred to B.C. Wildfire Service.

No injuries were reported, and no pets were involved.

The fire was all cleaned up just before noon.

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Breaking NewsCity of Kelownafirefighters